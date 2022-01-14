 Skip to main content
Donald Lee Hume

Donald Lee Hume

Donald Lee Hume, born August 17, 1948, was called home on Monday, January 10, 2022 from lung complications. Preceded in death by Douglas and Mary Hume (parents) and Margaret (known as Peggy) Jeffries (sister). He is survived by his one true love Diane of 33 years, two wonderful children Mary Beth (Miles) Costello and Garrett (Taylor) Hume, as well as Barbara Hume (sister), Pete (Sherry) Hume (brother), Harold Hiner (uncle), and his perfect grandbaby Evelyn Diane Costello.

A true American hero, Don was drafted to Vietnam after high school as part of the 173rd Airborne. After he returned, Don attended Texas Tech where he received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He moved back to Virginia shortly after graduating, and resided there for the next 40+ years, working as a corporate manager for 7-Eleven. After leaving the corporate world, he enjoyed working for his longtime friend at Goode Refrigeration until he retired at age 67. Don and Diane moved to Myrtle Beach, SC in 2016 where they built their dream home, and made unforgettable memories and lifelong friends.

While we know he is in a better place now, it does not make the weight of this loss any less profound. Don, the best husband, father, friend, and granddaddy - you will be missed forever. We love you.

For our Virginia family and friends, visitation will be held at Moser's Funeral Home in Warrenton on Saturday, January 15 at 9:30am, the memorial service at 10:30am, and graveside service to follow at Orlean Cemetery.

For our South Carolina community, there will be a celebration of life at Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet on Saturday, January 22 at 3:00pm with reception to follow. If you are unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available at belinumc.org

Please consider your health risks and comfort level before attending. Masks are strongly encouraged 

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (vvmf.org/tributes/Donald-Hume/).

