Donald Jones, 83, passed away June 15, 2020 at his residence in Warrenton. He was born on October 4, 1936 to the late Elizabeth Suder Jones and Russell Jones.
Donald is well known for his mechanical ability. He was the owner and operator of D&J Equipment with his son, James, in Warrenton. For many years he raised cattle along with running his business. He enjoyed spending time with his family and talking to his customers. He loved his loyal little dog Honey Bear, who was always at his side. Donald also loved gardening and growing anything that yielded vegetables and fruits.
Donald is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janie; sons, Carl Edward Jones of Warrenton and James Russell Jones of Culpeper; their mother, Mary Jones of Culpeper; granddaughter, Laura Jones Scheatze of Richmond; step children, Tony, Calabria, Mark Calabria, Michael Calabria, and Susan Calabria; step grandchildren, Dominic Calabria, Tara Calabria, Eva Day, and Vincent Calabria; brothers, Reggie Jones and Vic Jones; sister, Elsie Garrett; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parent, Donald is preceded in death by his daughter, Glenda Jones; brothers, Robert Jones, Richard (Bunny) Jones, and Jimmy Jones; and sisters, Judy Feaganes and Betty Cook.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required in our building.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Michael Dodson officiating.
Due to the continued restrictions of the COVD pandemic the family would like to invite you to share in the service live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159207644363275
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
