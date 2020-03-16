Donald Hoy Johnson, age 84 of Endwell, NY passed away at his home on March 10, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1935 in Endicott, NY, son of the late Hoy & Flora Johnson.
Prior to moving back to New York in March of 2019, Don was a long-time resident of Catlett, VA. Don retired from IBM in Manassas, VA after a career of more than 30 years. Don had been a member of Battlefield Baptist Church and Triumph Baptist Church in Warrenton, VA.
Don is survived by his three children, Betsy Johnson of Winchester, VA, Susan Coffelt & her husband Kelly, Jr. of Mt. Jackson, VA, and Scott Johnson & his wife, Pam of Warrenton, VA; two siblings, Alice Klossner of Vestal, NY and Harold Johnson, also of Vestal; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Day & his wife, Sarah, Jason Day & his wife, Robin, Benjamin Mountjoy, Joshua Coffelt & his wife, Heather, Katherine Coffelt & her husband, Derek Knott, Caleb Coffelt, Landon Coffelt, Justin Johnson & his wife, Lindsey, and Evan Johnson & his wife, Sarah; and eight great grandchildren, Vivian & Jane Lee Day, Josiah & Haven Coffelt, Bryce, Blake & Brantley Johnson, and Emma Johnson.
In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by two wives, Sally Marie Johnson and Mary Louise Johnson.
The family will be accepting visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA, on March 20, 2020 starting at 10:00 AM and followed by a funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd, St., 4th floor, NY, NY 10016.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
