Donald F. Murray

Donald F. Murray, 87, of Warrenton and Syria, VA, died on February 10th. He was born in Syria on May 29, 1934 to Leroy and Jacqueline White Murray.

Following graduation from Madison County High School in 1953 he attended Randolph Macon College. He worked for Dustin & Sons in construction for two years before beginning a 29 career with IBM at locations in Washington, DC, Dayton, NJ, and Manassas, VA. In his retirement, he helped care for his parents and their farm in Syria and organized annual reunions of his mother's family, served in several positions with Mount Olivet UMC, and volunteered at Graves Mountain Lodge events.

Don was a skilled athlete, sportsman and craftsman and a fanatic fisherman. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren to fish, shoot, and drive a tractor on the family farm.

Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sally Murray, sons, Scott Murray, Redlands, CA; Robert Murray (Heather) of Jacksonville Beach, FL; daughter Susan Murray of Juneau, AK and grandchildren Ben and Jon Scudder and Robbie, Rory and Rachel Murray and his beloved dog Juno.

Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be placed at Don’s obituary at www.preddyfuneralhomes.com.

