Donald Edward Rose

Donald “Lucky Duck” Edward Rose, 87, was born April 22, 1932 in Cherokee, NC and passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at his home in Swain County following a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Ted and Mildred Rose and a member of The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Along with his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, brothers Dale and Teddy Rose, Sister Nancy Long and grandson Jonathan Kalen.
Don was a retired Air Force Major and decorated Vietnam and Korean War Veteran. After retiring from the Air Force, he went to work in the Defense Contract arena for many years and was the founder of Command Technologies, Inc., a professional services company based out of Warrenton, Virginia. He returned to North Carolina in his later years and spent his time working with the tribe. Family was very important to him and he will be greatly missed.
Don is survived by his five children; daughter Donna (husband Andy) Dubinskas of Acworth, Georgia, son Jeff (wife Judy) Rose of Warrenton, Virginia, daughter Beth (husband Jerry) Miratsky of Swain County, North Carolina, son Rob (wife Michelle) of Swain County, North Carolina and daughter Leslie (husband Phil) Kalen of Rogersville, Tennessee along with 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Along with his children, Donald is survived by his brother Ray (Cathy) Rose, his sister Phyllis Coons, Alice (Joe) Lambert, Mary (Bill) Booth, Linda Carter, Brenda (Larry) Johnson and sister Vivian (Dan) Kieffer, all of Cherokee, North Carolina.
Visitation will be at Long House Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16,2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at Long House Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17,2019 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm with Rev. Percy Cunningham of Cherokee Baptist Church officiating. An immediate burial will follow at Tranquility Ridge in Cherokee, North Carolina with family as Pall Bearers.
Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
