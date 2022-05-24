Donald A. Del Rosso, 66, of Warrenton, died Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by his family at home after an 11-month battle with brain cancer.
He was born July 29, 1955, in Mineola, N.Y., to the late Vito and Patricia (Dermody) Del Rosso.
Don grew up and graduated from high school in the Long Island community of Hicksville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Brockport (N.Y.) College and a master’s in urban planning from the University of Virginia.
A career journalist, Don retired from FauquierNow last June, after more than three decades of covering the county, with a focus on local government, land-use issues and politics. He came to Warrenton from a Maryland newspaper in 1984 to join The Fauquier Democrat. In 1989, he helped launch The Fauquier Citizen. Don took a break from journalism to work as a land-use planner in county government from 2012 to 2016, when he joined FauquierNow.
Although he had no aspiration to become an editor, Don mentored generations of fellow journalists in Fauquier. He won dozens of state and national journalism awards for in-depth reporting.
“Don cared deeply about journalism and this community,” said Lawrence Emerson, an editor who worked a total of 25 years with him at three different news organizations. “Passionate about the craft and its ethical responsibilities, Don helped all of his colleagues improve. His reporting made Fauquier a better place.”
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Maria Del Rosso; their son, Anthony Del Rosso; his siblings, Michael Del Rosso, Richard Del Rosso, Robert Del Rosso and Marguerite Louis, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, with a reception to follow nearby. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier FISH, P.O. Box 891, Warrenton, Va. 20188.
