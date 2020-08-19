Don Stanislaus Benson, 78 of Bealeton, passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born November 17, 1941, the fifth of five children, to Genevieve Selby Benson and Edward Leroy Benson. He attended St. Martin's Catholic school, often telling stories of his days as an altar server. Graduating from Gaithersburg High School in 1959, he played on his high school football team and he enjoyed reminiscing about his football days. After high school, Don spent four years serving his country in the United States Army. After his service, Don attended Benjamin Franklin University and soon began his career as a Certified Public Accountant in the private sector, eventually finishing his career with the Federal Government and retiring from the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington DC.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Dansberger Benson, whom he adored every day of his life. He is also survived by his daughters Donna Benson May and DeAnna Longerbeam Benson. He is also survived by two of his sisters Rita Mohacsi and Lavonne Simmons. He was predeceased by his other siblings Ann Moneymaker and Gordon Benson. Don was blessed with 10 grandchildren; LeAnna Longerbeam Tyler, Tyler Longerbeam, Trevor Longerbeam, Trae Longerbeam, Layla Benson, DeLilah Benson, Kenneth May, Cody May, Casey May, Christina May, and 6 great grandchildren DeAndre’ Longerbeam, DeVaughnte’ Tyler, Dre’Don Tyler, Lorryn Tyler, Katrina May, and Dylan Longerbeam Vasquez who he adored. Don was completely dedicated to loving his family.
The family will welcome friends for visitation on Friday, August 21stfrom 6-8:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, Virginia on Saturday, August 22nd at 2pm. Don always put his family's needs before his own and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
