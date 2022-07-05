Dolores Jenkins Nash, 90, of Gainesville, VA, passed June 24, 2022. She was born on November 17, 1931.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Col. William Atkins Nash, Jr. (Ret.) of Gainesville, VA; a son, William (Linda) Triplett of Dumfries, VA; and one grandchild, Kennedi Triplett of Rockville, MD. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10 am until 11 am with funeral services starting at 11 am at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, Virginia, 20187. Dr. Decker H. Tapscott Sr. will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
