Dolores Irene Smith died Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Dolores was born November 16, 1941, to John and Agnes Bell in Cold Spring MN. Dolores, known to all as Dolly, was the fourth of six children. She began her nursing education at Saint Cloud Hospital of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saint Louis University. She later earned a Master's Degree in Nursing Education from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.
Her career in nursing included Hennepin County General Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, New York University Hospital in NY, and as an Intensive Care Unit Nurse at the VA Medical Center, in Washington, DC. She finished her career as an Instructor, Medical Surgery, at the Germanna Community College.
Dolly married George D. Smith, known as Don, in March, 1972, and they have had a wonderful life together in Broad Run for fifty years. She gave birth to four sons: James, landscape architect, Michael and Philip, medical surgeons, and Damien, lawyer. Dolly has five young grandchildren.
She was a long-term activist for the land-use conservation in Fauquier County. She joined the Mid Fauquier Association, and served as Secretary for a number of years. She was known for attending meetings, or being in the field soliciting support, with a young son in a carrier strapped on her back. Later she volunteered as a library assistant at two of Fauquier County middle schools. Wherever she went and whatever she did, Dolly made a lot of dear friends.
Dolly was in excellent mental and physical health for all of her life, until Alzheimer's struck and led to her death. She was a faithful member of The Saint John's Catholic Church in Warrenton. She never missed a Mass, until she was unable to attend. Her remains are to be cremated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.