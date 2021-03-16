Dollie Margaret Thorpe, 92 of Marshall, VA passed away on March 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born on April 14, 1928 in Fauquier County, VA a daughter of the late Hilda Olivia Payne and was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Thorpe and two sisters, June Allison and Mae Jenkins.
Dollie worked in her restaurant career serving as hostess, waitress and cook until retirement. She later worked as a caregiver for the elderly and infirmed well into her 80’s. She was a member of Orlean Baptist Church. Dollie will be remembered for her love of her pets- dogs, cats, and birds; for planting and tending flowers in her yard and for spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kay; one sister, Mary Payne Marshall and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 21 from 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22 at Orlean Baptist Church by Rev. Randy West. Interment will follow at the Orlean Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
