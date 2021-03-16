You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dollie Margaret Thorpe

  • 0
Dollie Margaret Thorpe

Dollie Margaret Thorpe, 92 of Marshall, VA passed away on March 14, 2021 at her home. 

She was born on April 14, 1928 in Fauquier County, VA a daughter of the late Hilda Olivia Payne and was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Thorpe and two sisters, June Allison and Mae Jenkins. 

Dollie worked in her restaurant career serving as hostess, waitress and cook until retirement. She later worked as a caregiver for the elderly and infirmed well into her 80’s. She was a member of Orlean Baptist Church. Dollie will be remembered for her love of her pets- dogs, cats, and birds; for planting and tending flowers in her yard and for spending time with her family and friends. 

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kay; one sister, Mary Payne Marshall and many nieces and nephews. 

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 21 from 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22 at Orlean Baptist Church by Rev. Randy West. Interment will follow at the Orlean Cemetery. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. 

Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.