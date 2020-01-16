After a long illness, Dock Thomas Carter, age 90, of Marshall VA passed away at Lake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening January 2, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1929 to the late Katherine (Kate) Brown Melvin and Tom Carter and also raised by his maternal grandparents Charles and Matilda Brown. Dock was a lifelong resident of Marshall where he worked for the Virginia Department of Highways for 43 years before retiring.
Dock is survived by his two children, Nancy Jane Schmidt of Culpeper, VA, Thomas Allen Carter (wife Kathy) of Marshall; five grandchildren, Luke Schmidt (wife Missy) of Rocky Mount VA, Joey Remondino (wife Janenne) of Vienna VA, Tim Schmidt of Martinsburg WV, Jacob Carter of Fredericksburg VA, and Erin Carter of Marshall VA; five great-granddaughters, Kinsley Schmidt, Sofia Remonino, Marley Schmidt, Charleigh Schmidt, and Angelina Remondino.
The family received friends on Monday, January 6 at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall from 1:00 to 2:00 with a memorial service immediately following. Burial took place at Marshall Cemetery after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society via their website or at PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.