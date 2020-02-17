Dixie Lee Sheetz, 66, of Warrenton found eternal peace on 2/11/2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was dedicated her life to her family and helping those less fortunate. Dixie was the owner of Dixie’s Closet.
Dixie wrote this on 08/31/14:
“Death makes us all realize ….We are all here for a very short time therefore anytime we have together is cherished time. Grab onto your love ones and “Hold ON TIGHT”. Don’t have regrets like….ALL THE “I should have, I could have, I didn’t!"
There is an old poem,
I shall not pass this way again
I expect to pass through this world but once. Any good thing, therefore, that i can do or any kindness I can show to any fellow human being let me do it now.
Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." by Stephen Grellet
Dixie is survived by her husband, Ronnie Sheetz of Warrenton, her children, Dean Sheetz and Donna Askew of Sumerduck, Suzi and Bill Pittard of Bristow, and Chris “Pip” Sheetz and Lindsay Hunt of Warrenton, and 11 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be on 2/22/20 @ 2:00PM at Brightview Cemetery 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA 20187. A celebration of life will follow the service at the Remington Lions Club.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Heartland Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to a dear family friend for a very generous gift during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.