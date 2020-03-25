Diane Marie Laing, 73, of Shepherdstown, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Born on October 20, 1946 in Warrenton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Laing and Lessie Clatterback Laing.
She is survived by her children, Leesa Colvin and Jason Colvin; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother Bobby Laing.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
