Diana Lynne Hewitt, 62 of Gainesville, VA passed away on June 3, 2021.
She was born on February 24, 1959 in Raleigh, NC a daughter of the late Charles Ward Beverage, Sr. and Betty Young Beverage.
Mrs. Hewitt graduated from Radford University with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and taught at The Highland School for the past 28 years.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick W. Hewitt; her daughter, Michelle Hewitt; her brother, Charles Ward Beverage, Jr. of Stuarts Draft, VA; a granddaughter Eve Etta-Lynne Hewitt and a grandchild expected in a month- Paxton William Ward Hewitt.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 8 from 4-6 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 9 at 11:00 AM at The Highland School Gymnasium, 597 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. Interment will follow at Little Georgetown Cemetery, Broad Run, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Highland School.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
