DIANA FLOOD SMITH
On May 3, 2022, Diana F. Smith passed on to eternal rest after suffering from chronic lung infections for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-two years, Wilbur L. Smith, and their children: Sean, Suzanne, and Timothy (Margaret).
Diana was born to James and Margaret (Labutis) Flood in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, on March 18, 1940. She grew up in Minersville, Pennsylvania, where as a teenager Diana and her friends would take the bus into Philadelphia to dance on American Bandstand. She was educated by the Sisters of St. Casimir at St. Francis of Assisi and subsequently graduated from Minersville High School in 1958.
Upon graduation Diana moved to Alexandria, Virginia, and began work for the Central Intelligence Agency. The only secret she shared with family was she stayed late to lock the safes every evening. Following a stint at home raising her children, Diana returned to work while continuing to focus on her family and retired from George Mason University after twenty-two years of service.
Diana will be remembered for her vibrant personality, her sweet disposition, and her delightful laugh. She considered her greatest achievement the college educations she provided for her three children.
Diana was an associate member of the George Washington High School Alumni Association and an active member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Fr. Herman J. Veger Council #5561.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, Virginia 20186.
