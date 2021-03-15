Dexter P Davis, 87, passed away peacefully on 03/11/21 with his children by his side. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Sue C. Davis; brother, Rolfe M. Davis; and son-in-law, Steve Goula. He is survived by his two Daughters, Karen Goula of Elkwood, VA and Kathy Russell (Husband) Bob of Amissville, VA; his Son, Dexter P. Davis Jr. (Wife) Rachel of Dayton VA; four Grandsons, Vince, Steven, Matthew, and Scott and a Granddaughter Harmony McBride; two Great Grandsons, Elijah and Gage; two Great Granddaughters Skylar and Zoey and a number of extended family members. Dexter served in the Air Force from 1952-1956 then worked as an Air traffic controller and retired his career with the FAA in 1989 after managing Dulles Airport from 1972-1989. He will be remembered for his generous, kind, and proud demeanor and a Man of Faith. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved Sue in his hometown of Wytheville Virginia.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2 P.M. in West End Cemetery in Wytheville, VA the Reverend Lon Tobin officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Davis family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA 24382.
