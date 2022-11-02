Dennis E. Mong, 81, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on October 23, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was a genuine man who loved three things in life: his family, baseball and his grandchildren. Over the last 10 years of his life, he grew to love the Lord.
Denny was born in Warren, Pennsylvania, the eldest son of Phillip and Avaryl Mong. Following the birth of his twin brothers and baby sister, his overwhelmed Mother (undoubtedly searching for peace and quiet on the home front) signed him up for Little League baseball — a move which would change his life forever. In high school he was a track and field star, and a state champion javelin phenom for the Warren Dragons. He set multiple district records, and launched a record 181' 17" toss to win the State Championship in 1959. A record which would stand for many years.
After graduation, Denny enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving his country for several years, while traveling the world and making many lifelong friends. On moving to Manassas, Virginia, Denny extended his love of baseball to participate in the Manassas Softball League as a player, manager and sponsor of The Company team for a number of years. When his son was old enough to play, Denny began his coaching career with a t-ball team in the Greater Manassas Baseball League. Through many years and countless championships, he continued to coach. He was also an active Board Member and at one point, President of the baseball league. His achievements in the league led to him being selected as All Star Coach in multiple seasons. His success led to the formation of the first American Legion team in Manassas, Post 10. The Post 10 American Legion team dominated Legion baseball in the area for several years, compiling a winning record of 80%
Denny became an outstanding, self-taught baseball coach. He learned everything he knew about coaching from experience, and read all that he could find on the topic. He taught "his guys" everything he knew. He could often be heard quoting words of wisdom from the "Greats" of the game to his players, both on and off the field: "It's hard to beat a person who never gives up" Babe Ruth; "There may be people who have more talent than you, but there's no excuse for anyone to work harder than you" Derek Jeter; "Remember kid, there's heroes and there's legends, heroes get remembered, but legends never die" Babe Ruth and last, but not least, "It ain’t over 'til it's over' Yogi Berra.
Denny is survived by his son Darren, wife Karen and grandsons Ben and Cooper, his daughter Shannon, husband Robert, granddaughter Grace and grandson Colby; brothers Dean and wife Jackie; Daryl and wife Sandy; sister Susi and husband Warren; as well as his nieces, nephews and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by his son, Dennis Mong, Jr.
Services will be held at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, Virginia, on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00pm (followed by a Celebration of Life at O'Brien's Pub and Restaurant in Warrenton, Virginia 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Greater Manassas Baseball League, P.O. Box 4433, Manassas, VA 20108 (manassasbaseball.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.