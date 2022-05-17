Dennis (Duane) Thompson of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022.
Retired pharmacist and owner of Rhodes Drug Store, son of Dennis C. Thompson and Juanita J. Thompson of Front Royal, VA, Duane is survived by his wife of 48 years Becky Gouldthorpe Thompson, son Scott Braden Thompson, daughter Stephanie Thompson Ryan, five grandchildren (Paige, Harper, Reed, Wade, and Braden), sister Pam T. Wilson of Richmond, VA and brother Mark J. Thompson of Luray, VA.
Duane graduated from the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy, where he took pride in tutoring his fellow students and was voted President of the School of Pharmacy. He loved teaching and sharing information, and that love was evident when he was appointed to the staff of the VCU School of Pharmacy as a Clinical Professor of Pharmacy, where he provided internships and professed knowledge to up and coming pharmacy students.
As an active community member in the Town of Warrenton, Duane organized and was Co-Chairman of the first annual Old Town Warrenton Spring Festival, a huge event for the town which continues today as an annual tradition. He also served as the President of the Old Town Warrenton Business & Professional Association, the Warrenton-Fauquier Optimist Club and the Warrenton-Fauquier Jaycees. As a bustling member of the Jaycees, he was heavily involved and organized multiple community events, notably the annual Christmas Toy Workshop and the Haunted House, and was voted Jaycee of the Year for the state of Virginia. He was also the Founder and State Program Manager for the “Mr. Yuk” Poison Prevention Program, which was presented to public school children throughout the state. This program was Duane’s brainchild, born out of his concern for the day-to-day safety of all children. His huge community involvement continued as he was a charter member of both Hospice of Fauquier and Crime Solvers of Fauquier County.
Duane’s attitude towards life may best be described as “get-up-and-go”. After he retired from his dream job of owning a pharmacy, he could often be found hustling down the streets of Old Town Warrenton, stopping to chat with friends and visiting the bank and the post office daily. Duane was an avid fisherman and loved everything about the craft; from fishing in local ponds with his grandchildren, to multiple angling trips to Alaska, to adding a fly-fishing shop to the pharmacy and teaching various fly-fishing skills, his love for all things fishing was evident to all that knew him. He also enjoyed golf outings, traveling with his wife and friends, popping in for casual visits with acquaintances, and spending time with his pets. His generosity touched many lives in Warrenton and beyond. Of all of his many accomplishments, his greatest joy was found in spending time with his family, and especially with his grandchildren. The pride he took in being “Poppi” to Paige, Harper, Reed, Wade, and Braden was evident to all who knew him.
When a mighty Oak falls, the entire forest shakes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) in Duane’s name to honor his parents and his love of science are appreciated. Service announcements to follow.
