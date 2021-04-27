Denise Lynn Settle age 65 of Amissville, VA passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 25, 2021. She was born in Georgia. Denise is a native of Rappahannock County, VA.
Denise Settle has left us for a better place. She leaves behind a loving husband, Bill Settle. A son, Robby Settle, daughter in law Devon Settle and granddaughter Morgan Settle of Amissville, VA. She also leaves behind her mother, Frances Carter of Amissville, VA. A sister Fay Smoot (Mike Smoot) and brother J.B. Carter (Sandi Carter) of Amissville, VA. She is preceded in death by her father, James Bobby Carter.
Denise always carried herself with a smile and a willingness to help everyone. Denise always put her family first. Her joyful laugh will always be remembered. She was a member of the Amissville United Methodist Church. She was an auxiliary member of the Amissville Voluntary Fire Department. The family will accept visitors on April 29, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA from 7pm-9pm. Her funeral service will be held at the Amissville United Methodist Church, Amissville, VA on April 30,2021 at 1pm. A reception will be at following the grave side service at the Amissville Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
