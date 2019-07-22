Deloris Ann Grim (Hiner) , 77 of Warrenton died July 18, 2019 at Haymarket Medical Center. She was born September 9, 1941 in Marlinton,WV to the late Norman Joseph Hiner and Orpha Endicott Hiner.
Deloris and her husband ran their own plumbing company for 29 years. She loved camping and going to the beach. After her husband’s passing she lived with her daughter and family where she was active in her grandchildren’s lives.
In addition to her husband of 43 years James Richard Grim, she is preceded in death by a brother Robert Allen Hiner, and two sisters Norma Jo Hiner and Carol Sue Pryor. Deloris is survived by a daughter Lorie Lee Himes and her husband David Himes of Warrenton and two grandchildren, Brittany Marie Himes and Blake Richard Himes ; and one great-grandchild Leighton Avery Budd-Himes of Marshall. Additional survivors include three sisters; Juanita Clifford , Doris Jean Plamp and Irene Yvonne Hiner as well as lots of nieces and nephew. Services will be private.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at moserfuneralhome.com.
