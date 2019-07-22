Deloris Ann Grim (Hiner)

Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.