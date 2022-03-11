Delores Marie Ross, 86 of 4151 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge VA, formerly residing in Warrenton, VA died at 11:28 PM, Saturday, March 5, 2022 while in hospice care.
She was born November 2, 1935 in Rices Landing, PA. Her husband, Orlando Dan Ross died in 2012.
Mrs. Ross worked at Rutledge Farm in The Plains, VA for over 30 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ross and two grandsons, James Scott Wellborn and Daniel Wellborn; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
