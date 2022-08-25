Delma Grant Wilson, 92 of Marshall, VA passed away on August 19, 2022 at Hidden Springs Assisted Living at Bentonville, VA.
He was born on January 3, 1930 in Fauquier County a son of the late Clyde T. Wilson and Elva Thorpe Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Carder Wilson; and his brothers, Herrell T. Wilson, Norris Wilson, Wesley Wilson and Aubrey Wilson.
Mr. Wilson retired from Virginia Concrete and was a longtime member of Thumb Run Primitive Baptist Church near Orlean.
Surviving are his sister, Clydie Klopp, Marshall, VA; a half-brother, Thomas Payne and two half-sisters, Norma Jean Francis and Joyce Corbett all of Marshall, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Orlean Cemetery conducted by Elder Forrest Atwood and Elder Gary Utz.
Memorial contributions may be made to Thumb Run Primitive Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
