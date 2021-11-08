Born in Wiesbaden, Germany as the only child of an Air Force Colonel, Debra Ann Caviness returned to the United States to live in Nebraska. As life in America evolved from Beatniks to Beatles and The Rolling Stones, she headed back to Europe to live in Spain. While there, her parents took her to various parts of the continent, giving her a worldly perspective. Returning to the States, she landed in Northern Virginia, living in a rural area of Springfield, Virginia, attending West Springfield High School. An interest in fashion led her to jobs in the retail side of the industry where she quickly excelled. Her career changed course when she took a job at Fairfax County Health and Human Services, assisting Administrators to become more successful at improving the Human condition. After retiring, she began renovating beach houses with skills that experts and professionals were in awe of. She was a natural and loved the idea that many family’s would have beach memories that would last a lifetime
Everyone loved Debby, her smile and beautiful brown eyes that would follow you everywhere. Debra Ann Caviness was an extraordinary woman. Independent didn’t begin to describe her. Her confidence was unshakable. She was the greatest example of women being the stronger sex, nothing would stop her determination. She loved being in her garden growing flowers and vegetables, at the beach soaking up the sun and salt air, going to Rolling Stones concerts, or just hugging her many cats like a loving mother as they hugged her back. If she had a cause, she would never back down, knowing that her ideals were of the highest ethics and morals. If you knew Debby, you were a very fortunate person. She had the most beautiful soul, a heart of Gold, and an amazing mind. This world just lost a most wonderful human.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Humane Society, American Red Cross, or Habitat for Humanity would be preferred.
