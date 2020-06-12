On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Deborah Waddell-Miller, a loving wife, and mother to three children passed away at the age of 62. Deborah was preceded in death by her mother, Jocelyn Waddell, and stepmother Janice Waddell.
Deborah Was born on March 18, 1958, in Alexandria, VA to Richard and Jocelyn Waddell. She was a 1976 Graduate of Fort Hunt High School in Alexandria, VA. Deborah lived for many years in Lorton, VA before moving her family to Rappahannock County. After her children were all grown, Deborah moved to White Post, VA with her husband Robert Miller.
Deborah was a real estate agent and worked for Long and Foster in Warrenton, VA. She had a passion for gardening, animals, antiques, flea markets, classic rock, and painting. She was known for her kindness and for her love of children.
Deborah is survived by her father Richard Waddell, husband Robert Miller, brother Steven Waddell, daughters Sarah Sydnor and Rachel Patterson along with their husbands and life partners Greg Sydnor, and James Keiter, her only son and his wife Andrew and Megan Patterson, three grandchildren, Alexis Williams, Lyla and Ethan Patterson, one great-grandchild Ayden Busher, and her beloved German Shepherd Caesar. All whose lives were blessed to have been touched by her warm and loving-kindness.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life Ceremony to honor and remember Deborah. This celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Fauquier SPCA.
