Debby Michelson, Equestrian and Investment Advisor, passed away on April 18, 2022. She was born in 1943 in Nashville, TN, to Dr. Donald D. Michelson and Dorothy M. Michelson. Debby grew up in Coral Gables, Florida, where her selection to the Cheerleading Squad was a highlight of her high school experience. During summers, Debby taught horseback riding at Camp Pinewood, in Hendersonville, NC, which was owned by her parents. She graduated with a BA from Purdue University and continued her graduate education in New York at Columbia University earning a MA in Romance Languages. In 1968, Debby moved to Aspen, Colorado, where she taught high school French and Spanish, ultimately becoming head of the Language Department.
Eventually, Debby’s love for riding horses led her to the Virginia Hunt Country where she sat on the boards of The VHSA, The Washington International and Warrenton Horse Shows. She was twice Champion of her Hunter Division at Upperville.
Debby’s financial career began in 1983 at Shearson Lehman Brothers where she met and married Clifford H. Boyle, her business partner. For nearly forty years, she treasured working with her clients as Senior Investment Management Consultant, Senior Portfolio Manager and CFP at Morgan Stanley.
Debby was an enthusiastic tennis player and spectator, as well as a lover of The Opera. She delighted in planning trips centered around Major Tennis Tournaments and Operatic Performances throughout the world. She was a voracious reader and loved to exchange books and reviews with her many close friends.
Debby is survived by her beloved husband, Clifford H. Boyle, her brother Darryl Michelson PT (married to Lori Michelson), her nephews David Lee Michelson and John Norton Stewart, her niece, Cameron Stewart Leax and sister-in-law, Marybeth Stewart.
Debby died peacefully at her home in Broad Run surrounded by family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Heartland Hospice of Warrenton, 493 Blackwell Rd., Ste #319, Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences at:moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.