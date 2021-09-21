Dawn Lee (Vogel) Walker

Dawn was born and educated in Prince William County, graduating from Stonewall Jackson Senior High School in June of 1990. She then attended Longwood College from August 1990 until May of 1994. Dawn currently held the title of Office Manager at BG Crane Service in Catlett since August 2019 until she was called home.
Dawn received Christ and was baptized at her church, Oak Shade Baptist Church on October 8, 2008. She certainly had a passion to serve and encourage others as well as to pray for others.
She was her father’s daughter, she was a fixer, she could fix your car, the plumbing, a hole in the wall, broken wash machines and dryers and had answers and instructions on everything you needed help with, and even the stuff you did not. She was her mother’s daughter. She could hold you and care for you like no one could. She attended to everyone’s needs before hers. She treated everyone like they were #1. She took care of the elderly, well checks on those alone or those that were struggling. She rocked the babies and never passed one baby that she did not speak to or hold if she could. She enjoyed life as it was. She was very active with the Special Olympics of Fauquier County, she participated many years with the Fauquier Relay for life in memory of our mother. She was so very passionate in her love for others.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memory husband Damon Walker, her sisters Christine L Hogan(Ronnie) and Danette L. Jones(Daemien) and her brother Charles Robert Lee Vogel. Also left to rejoice in having been a part of her life are nephews Jason Whittington and Kevin Griffith and nieces Samantha Grayson, Rebecca Ramey and Emileigh Ramey and her brother in laws Andre Walker and Derrick “Charlie” Walker(Kim). Two great nephews, Tayshawn Griffith and Kingston Hill, and one soon to be coming great niece and Dawn’s namesake, Calliope Dawn Louise Ramey. She also leaves many uncles, aunts, cousins and special friends.
A funeral service will be held for Dawn at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Oak Shade Baptist Church 3287 Old Catlett Road 20119, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
