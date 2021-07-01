David William Thomas, 77 of Hume, Virginia passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was born to the late William Thomas and Wilma Gillet Thomas. Mr. Thomas served in the U.S. Army and was employed by the U.S. Postal Service.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Sandahl Thomas and a brother, James Thomas of New Jersey.
A graveside committal service will take place at a later date at Leeds Cemetery in Hume, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orlean Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
