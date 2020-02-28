David William Simpson, 59, passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer at VCU Medical Center while surrounded by his loving family and at peace on February 24, 2020.
David was born in Warrenton in 1960 to Nadine and Bill Simpson and married his wife Jane in 1982 who together raised two sons Scott and David.
David started a long and illustrious career in law enforcement in 1983. He found his true passion in the K9 Unit and this passion along with his drive and strong will led him to achieve great feats in this field for 30+ years with various organizations such as ATF and the Secret Service.
David loved the Lord, his family and a good rack of ribs. When he wasn’t cooking something on the smoker or serving God in some capacity, he was with his family spreading contagious laughter and love.
Survivors who will let his legacy live on include his wife Jane, two sons David and Scott and his mother and father Nadine and Bill. Also his two sisters Cindy and Vickie and two granddaughters Kasey and Michaela along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A public memorial service will be held on March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bealeton Baptist Church. 11172 Remington Road Bealeton, Va. 22712. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BeTheMatch.org, the National Bone Marrow Registry.
