David Paul Blanchard, 67,Born in Houma, La. DOB 7-24-1954, DOD 8-8-2021, Peacefully at home. Survived by: wife Dana Blanchard. Two sons: Jonathan and Shane and a daughter-in-law Jennifer. Parents: Melvin and Juanita Blanchard. Preceded in Death by: son Christopher Blanchard. David was a Deputy Sheriff in Houma La. ran the rescue boat and worked in the crime lab. He was in the Army and worked for the government in communications. David lived overseas (Africa) for 5 years and Bealeton, Va. 30 years. David was very involved with Boy Scouts, Lions Club, Head Start school program, sang in his church choir and was always full of stories to tell.
