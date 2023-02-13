David Leon Russell, II, age 57, of Warrenton, VA passed on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, VA. He was born on October 1st, 1965 in Phoenix, Arizona, son of the late, David & Martha Russell.
Dave served for over 24 years in the United States Air Force where he flew the T-37, T-38, E3 AWACS, and the U-2 Dragon Lady as well as instructed many other airmen on a variety of aircraft. Throughout his military career he had the opportunity to travel to various locations throughout the world before retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in Warrenton, Virginia in 2011. Dave then opened his own business in Downtown Warrenton, Highflyer Arms, in 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Angela Kay Russell; three children, Ashley Bennett & her husband, William of Wasilla, AK, Brittany Schultz & her husband, Rob of Hope Mills, NC, Chris Williams & his wife, Jessica of Mesa, AZ; his sister, Barbara Sawyer of Balsam Lake, WI; and five grandchildren, Harrison, James, Sadie, Bailey & Emma.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. A funeral service will be held in the Moser Funeral Home chapel on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at 12 noon, followed by interment at Culpeper National cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to B.R.E.W. the beagle rescue that was close to both his and Angie’s hearts. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
