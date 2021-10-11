David Leon Marshall, 68, of Fairfax, VA, passed October 4, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1953.
David is survived by his wife, Betty Smith Marshall of Centreville, VA; a daughter, Cassie Adele Lamar-Marshall of Stafford, VA; his father, Elder George Marshall, two sisters: Greer Marshall of Falls Church, VA, and Cynthia Marshall-Stewart of Falls Church, VA; two brothers: Kent Marshall of Dumfries, VA, and Gourth Marshall of Burke, VA. He also leaves to cherish his memory his beloved “other” family which consists of his mother-in-law, Mary E. Smith; brother-in-law, Larry Smith; and two sisters-in-law: Barbara Smith and Regina Smith. In addition, he leaves his “sister from another mother” whom he referred to as “dear heart”, Carolyn Smith. David was preceded in death by his mother, Adele Marshall and a brother, Jeremiah Marshall.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11 am, at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA, 22042.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
