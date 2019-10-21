David Lee Fowler was born to Joseph Anthony Fowler and Edna Mae Ballenger Fowler on March 4, 1943. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Anna Mae Fowler, and a brother, Robert Anthony Fowler. He is survived by a sister, Gail Harris, of Purcellville, a sister, Gloria (Craun) Elgin, and husband, Frank Elgin, of Fort Valley, a sister in law, Jane Fowler of Laurel, Delaware and many nieces and nephews He was raised on Marland Farm in The Plains, VA. He attended Marshall High School in Marshall, VA class of 1961. He attended Duke University in North Carolina for two years and Union College in Kentucky for his last two years. After college he worked for the Phillip Morris Company in Richmond followed by managing the K & W Restaurant in Richmond, Delmonico's Restaurant in Charles Town, WV, and the Hitching Post and Huddle Restaurants in Purcellville. He then worked as the deli manager at East End Auto & Deli in Upperville. Lastly, he owned and operated Dave's Place, a country store and deli, in Summit Point, WV. He lived in Martinsburg, WV and passed away on October 19, 2019 at the Panhandle Hospice in Martinsburg. Donation may be made to Unison Methodist Church, c/o Joseph Cassell, 16390 Lee Hwy, Amissville, VA 20106.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday October 23rd from 12-1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Purcellville, VA. A service will begin at 1 p.m. with interment following in Lakeview Cemetery, Hamilton, VA.
