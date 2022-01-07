David Lee Brundage, 55, of Bealeton died December 25,2021 at his home.
He was born in Bull Run, Va to the late Elmer Brundage Sr. and Gertrude Wright Brundage.
He is survived by brothers Elmer Brundage Jr, William Lee Brundage, James Alan Brundage, Roy James Brundage, and Robert Douglas Brundage.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister Gertrude Brundage.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6pm on Tuesday, January 11,2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186, where a funeral will take place Wednesday, January 12,2022 at 2pm. Interment will follow at Remington Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Remington, VA. 22734.
