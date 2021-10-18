David Lee Brewer, 62, of Culpeper, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Culpeper Health and Rehab. He was born October 20, 1958 in Margaretville, NY to Donald Harry Brewer and the late Jacqueline Annette Brewer. David owned and operated DLB Sports Cards, established in 1990. He enjoyed basketball, bowling, and golf. He was the #1 fan of drag racer Devin Yankey and he loved the Miami Dolphins #13. David is survived by two children, Amanda Helton (Adam) and David Brewer, Jr. (Leslie); six grandchildren, Dylan Tunnell, Jayson Tunnell, Hayden Helton, Rylan Brewer, Rayna Brewer, and Rhett Brewer; two great grandchildren, Jaylyn and Ava; three sisters, Linda Lowery, Lisa Wolfe (Robert), and Tina Garrison (Jerry); the love of his life and fiancé, Patricia Brewer; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by one grandson, Jayrin Xavier Lee Tunnell. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper with Pastor Mike Evans officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, VA. An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
