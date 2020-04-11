David John Moran, age 33, formerly of Catlett, VA passed peacefully away on Monday, April 6th, 2020 at his home in Falls Church, VA. His death occurred after a long struggle with his health following the development of brain tumors. David was born on March 30th, 1987 at Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA to David and Jobyna Moran, the first of their four sons.
David excelled academically and was a star athlete in high school. Following high school, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and was pursuing a Master’s degree in Computer Science. David was a consultant in Data Analytics at Booz Allen Hamilton.
David had a wide range of interests. He was a dedicated sports fan, loved to read, an avid cook, and was very engaged in world events. He was a passionate conversationalist and exceptional writer. David had a talent for bringing people together, often leading the charge in setting up social groups, events, and leagues. Most of all, David was a loving son and brother and was fiercely loyal to his many friends.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by his three brothers, Matthew Moran of Arlington, VA, Eric Moran & his wife Michelle of Alexandria, VA and Garrett Moran of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by many loving extended family and friends.
Due to the pandemic, services and internment will be private. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life service and wake at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
