David Hawley Sutherland, 85, son of Dave and Gladys Sutherland, died peacefully in his home on Saturday, November 27, 2021, after a 12-year long battle with Alzheimer’s. He is survived by his wife, Sue Sutherland and their three children, John Sutherland (Heather), Kim Talian (Neil and Steve Sutherland (Tamee). He is survived by ten grandchildren: Madison, Delaney, Jack, Liam, Hudson, Sean, Jill, Kassee, Bennett and Kellen. He is also survived by a great granddaughter, Magdalene Crum. His identical twin brother, George, predeceased him, and died from Alzheimer’s. Surviving them both are their two sisters, Jane Sutherland of Mechanicsville, VA and Carolyn Norgren of Earlysville, VA.
Dave lived his first 22 years at LeBaron Farm, now named Canterbury Estates, on the Springs Road in Warrenton. He and George helped their dad with hay baling and caring for Angus cattle and sheep. They were both active in 4-H at Warrenton High School and played football and baseball. Dave and his twin brother served two of their three years in the Army at an air base in Echterdingen, Germany. Both men had trained in electronics in Army schools and in Germany they fixed radios and directional finding systems in planes brought to them from all over Europe. Following the Army, Dave worked for C&P Telephone Co. for 38 years in the central office in Leesburg and in Warrenton in communications and microwave radio while his brother went into management in Richmond. Dave retired and went to work as a consultant to V.D.O.T. in Fairfax, VA for 11 years regulating the timing of stoplights in several counties. He retired at age 73. His brother eventually joined him there in Fairfax and assisted in that work.
Dave grew up attending the Warrenton Baptist Church. Later he joined the Warrenton United Methodist Church with his wife Sue and was a faithful member. He was also an active member of the Warrenton Ruritan Club for many years.
In addition to his regular job, Dave had a TV repair shop in his home and installed satellite systems in homes. He had a good work ethic and was committed to helping people, especially the elderly. His children respected and loved him. He will be missed by them and by many other people whose lives he touched.
There will be a service of remembrance at the Warrenton United Methodist Church on Friday, Dec. 3rd at 1:30 p.m. with a reception following in the fellowship hall downstairs. Wearing a mask is mandatory if you plan to attend at the church and at the reception. Burial at the Warrenton Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church Street, Warrenton, VA, 20186. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
