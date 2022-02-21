 Skip to main content
David Edward Hardy

David Edward Hardy passed away on Sunday, February 13th, 2022 at the age of 75. His battle with medical issues in recent years, showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile.

David is survived by his wife, Susan. He was a proud father of son, Matthew (wife Cherie) and daughter, Allison Helms (husband Matt Helms). He was a doting grandfather to Gage Helms 19, Skyla Hardy 18, Daniel Hardy 11, Grayson Helms 11.

David loved fishing, playing pool, and collecting everything. He never went anywhere that he didn’t make a friend. He will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

