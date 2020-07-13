David Earl Van Sanford, 78 of Woodbridge VA died at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on July 9, 2020. He was born in Fulton, New York to the late Norman and Ruth Van Sanford in 1942.
After completing his high school years in 1959, David enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1960. He met his wife Emilie in 1965 while assigned to the Marine Security Guard Detachment at the U.S. Embassy in Finland, and continued military service until 1967. They found the place they call home in 1972 and raised five fantastic kids. David is survived by his wife Emilie and their five children David, Lisa, Roger, Jeff and George, ten grandchildren, and two sisters Beverly and Karen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 13752 Mary’s Way, Woodbridge, VA 22191 on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:00PM. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle VA 22172 at 2:00PM. The family request in lieu of flowers please donate in memory of David to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
