David Cottrell Lyne, age 76 of Warrenton, died June 26 at home after a brief illness from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). David grew up in Rappahannock County. His parents, William H. Lyne and Frances C. Lyne predeceased him. David was a graduate of Woodberry Forest School, The University of Virginia, and received his master’s degree from Western Kentucky University. He was a career journalist. He began his career at The Fauquier Democrat then joined the The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg where he retired in 2008. Upon his retirement he completed the Fauquier Rappahannock Master Gardener program and volunteered at the education farm, the extension office garden, and the green grass program. He also freelanced for Lou and Ellen Emerson, writing features during their startup of Fauquier Now.
David is survived by his wife Frankie of 47 years, his daughters Heather Appleton and her husband Mike of Amissville, and Peachey Trudell and her husband Myles of Charleston, South Carolina, his grandchildren, Emily Appleton of Key West, Florida, Michael Appleton and his wife Megan of Marshall, Rosemary and Lake Trudell of Charleston, South Carolina, his sister Mary Peachey Lyne and her wife Carol of San Mateo, California, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Donations may be made to: National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center; Hospice of the Piedmont; Fauquier Education Farm; Fauquier SPCA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
