David Collins Jeck, age 28, of Marshall, VA passed on December 6th, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax hospital. He was born on February 23rd, 1993 in St. Petersburg, Florida, son of David & Rhonda Jeck.
“Lil” Dave was a graduate of William Monroe High School and the New England Culinary Institute where he was recognized as the most outstanding student in his graduating class. David worked in many fine restaurants in Virginia and South Carolina, most recently at Field and Main in Marshall. He was an avid golfer and perhaps the most enthusiastic Los Angeles Dodger fan on the planet. He loved good music and watching old movies with his beautiful girlfriend Emma. David was a kind, generous, and caring kid who would do anything for his many friends and family. David never met a stranger and recognized the importance of loving your neighbors unconditionally.
David is survived by his parents, David Charles Jeck & Rhonda Collins Jeck of Marshall, VA; and his brother and best friend, Caleb Jeck of Marshall, VA; paternal grandmother, Mary Jones of Whittier, California, and maternal grandmother, Betty Stanley of Wise, Virginia. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends.
The family will accept visitors at The Bridge Community Church, 8774 James Madison Hwy., Warrenton, VA from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, December 13th, 2021. A funeral service will be held in The Bridge Church sanctuary on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 12 pm. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a celebration of David’s life at Boxwood Farm, 10372 Conde Road, Orlean, VA.
In lieu of flowers, David’s family encourages contributions to any one of the culinary programs at any of Fauquier County’s three high schools; Fauquier HS, Liberty HS or Kettle Run HS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
