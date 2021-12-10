You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Collins Jeck

  • Updated
  • 0
David Collins Jeck

David Collins Jeck, age 28, of Marshall, VA passed on December 6th, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax hospital. He was born on February 23rd, 1993 in St. Petersburg, Florida, son of David & Rhonda Jeck.

“Lil” Dave was a graduate of William Monroe High School and the New England Culinary Institute where he was recognized as the most outstanding student in his graduating class. David worked in many fine restaurants in Virginia and South Carolina, most recently at Field and Main in Marshall. He was an avid golfer and perhaps the most enthusiastic Los Angeles Dodger fan on the planet. He loved good music and watching old movies with his beautiful girlfriend Emma.  David was a kind, generous, and caring kid who would do anything for his many friends and family. David never met a stranger and recognized the importance of loving your neighbors unconditionally.    

David is survived by his parents, David Charles Jeck & Rhonda Collins Jeck of Marshall, VA; and his brother and best friend, Caleb Jeck of Marshall, VA; paternal grandmother, Mary Jones of Whittier, California, and maternal grandmother, Betty Stanley of Wise, Virginia. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends.

The family will accept visitors at The Bridge Community Church, 8774 James Madison Hwy., Warrenton, VA from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, December 13th, 2021. A funeral service will be held in The Bridge Church sanctuary on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 12 pm. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a celebration of David’s life at Boxwood Farm, 10372 Conde Road, Orlean, VA.

In lieu of flowers, David’s family encourages contributions to any one of the culinary programs at any of Fauquier County’s three high schools; Fauquier HS, Liberty HS or Kettle Run HS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.