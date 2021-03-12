David Arthur Frazier, age 73, passed on Sunday, March 7th, 2021 at his home in Sumerduck, VA. He was born in Remington, VA on June 5th, 1947, son of the late Lyle & Iva Frazier.
David served in the Navy Seabees from 1966 to 1968. There he studied electrical theory, and he later became a master electrician. He married his wife Barbara in 1967, and they started their family in 1968. David undertook his own electrical business and ultimately worked as maintenance supervisor at Atlantic Research in Gainesville for 25 years. He embraced his days after retirement. He loved fishing, hunting, walks along the river, and time with family. His passion for music was infinite. He was a life-long learner of musical history and a musician. Nothing brought him more joy than to share that with others, and his favorite way to share was playing music with The Frazier Brothers and friends, always keeping the music alive.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara Frazier; three children, Michael Frazier & his wife, Donna of Valdosta, GA, Cathy Diehl & her husband, Lance of Huntersville, NC and Jeff Frazier & his wife, Sheryl of Locust Grove, VA; a brother, Danny Frazier & his wife, Shirley of Sumerduck, VA; and seven grandchildren, Jacob, Madison, David, Megyn, Grace, Austin & Abigail.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by three brothers, Al, Tommy & Rodger Frazier.
A service will be held on Monday, March 15th, 2021, 1 pm, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. Interment at Remington cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
