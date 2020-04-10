Darrell John McComber, 78, of Baker, WV went to be with his Lord and Savior after an extended illness on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Darrell was born in Duluth, MN on November 2, 1941 to Charles McComber and Viola Anderson McComber.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Phyllis Poland McComber, their children: Leanne Malulani of Amissville, VA, Robert McComber of Gulf Breeze, FL, David McComber of Reston, VA, Patricia McComber of Chula Vista, CA, Susan McComber of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Wilson, Duluth, MN, a step-son, Bill Griffith of Savage, MN, and a brother, Bob Dudy of Meridian, ID.
He also leaves behind grandchildren, Nick and Shelby Coladonato, Katie, Ashley, Lindsey and Jacob McComber, Haley McComber, Chelsea McComber, Cristian and Harrison Elorza, Madden Johlfs, and great grandchildren, Adrian and Callie of Chula Vista, CA. Darrell is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, a special niece, Lisa Funkhouser Stokes, and a host of friends and loved ones far and wide.
He was also predeceased by his siblings, Jackie Morkved of Duluth, and Guy Anderson of Lancaster, CA, and a step-son, Shawn Griffith of St. Paul, MN.
At a young age Darrell became a member of the Musicians Union in Duluth and began playing with his mother’s band. A consummate musician, he played a number of instruments, including trumpet, guitar, keyboard and bass. He played, recorded and wrote a number of songs his family and friends will always cherish. His beautiful singing voice will be remembered. Darrell’s version of Louis Armstrong skat was unrivaled.
Darrell was a graduate of East High School in Duluth, MN, Class of 1959 and attended college in CA. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served on the carrier, USS Hornet.
Darrell founded McComber & Associates in the early 80’s, serving as a leader in accounting and consulting for the audio and video industry. His expertise was sought by top dealers across the country until he retired in 2015.
Darrell and Phyllis resided in Warrenton (Terranova) from 1986 - 2009).
Above all, Darrell will be remembered for his generosity, his kind, gentle and caring ways. His love of God, country, family, friends and pets was strong. The sparkle in his eyes, his sweet smile, and his wonderful sense of humor will light the way for us always.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
