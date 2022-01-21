Leaving this world a better place, Darrell Groome Winslow, 89, of Chantilly, Virginia peacefully passed away on January 17, 2022 surrounded by family in his home.
Born on March 20, 1932 in High Point, North Carolina, he was predeceased by his parents, Louis Harvey Winslow and Vera Gertrude Wall and by six siblings. Married on December 19, 1953 to Laura Ann Hoots, the devoted couple just celebrated their 68th anniversary.
Winslow had a brilliant career in parks and recreation. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University and member of the cross country team that won the first ACC championship. He would later endow a scholarship for students in his field of recreation. As the first park and recreation director for the towns of Covington, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee, his sense of fairness, honesty, and strong work ethic endeared him to the communities. In 1966, he joined the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority and retired as executive director. For nearly three decades he would utilize his “can do” optimism and imagination to tackle enormous projects that would create parks that were self-sustaining and innovative. Under his stewardship, NVRPA (now NOVA) became a national model with 19 regional parks including the much enjoyed 42 mile long W&OD Trail.
Winslow is remembered by family and friends with much affection. As an Eagle Scout, an athlete, a lover of children and dogs (with a special fondness for Pekingese), a wordsmith who wrote daily, a storyteller extraordinaire, Winslow planted a garden full of flowers and a life full of joy. He left a legacy of great parks, inspired other professionals, and set the finest example of a caring, loving husband and father for his family. He made the world a little better and people laugh a little more.
Survived by his loving wife, Ann Hoots Winslow and by three daughters: Dawn Ann Winslow Chadwick (Bruce), Melinda Sue Winslow Beach (Tony), Dara Lee Winslow Scott, and six grandchildren: Crystal Lynn Beach, Joy Marie Beach Martin (Josh), Anthony Lawrence Beach II, Ralston Allan Scott, Dominic Winslow Scott, Dori Ruthann Scott, and a great grandchild, Josephine Ann Martin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to NOVA Parks, 5400 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, Virginia 22039
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.