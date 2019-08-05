Darlene Frances Stocks Marsh, 76 of Brightwood, VA passed away on Aug. 1, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
She was born on July 28, 1943 in Fairfax County, VA a daughter of the late Harry Elton Stocks and Mary Catherine Allison Stocks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles and Jay Stocks and Jean Bragg.
Mrs. Marsh was a retired cook at the Central Elementary School, in Warrenton and was a member of Felllowship Assembly of God Church, Sperryville, VA.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward D. Marsh; her son, James “Jack” Marsh of Stokesdale, NC; a brother, Ron Stocks, Culpeper, VA and Louise Stocks, Brightwood, VA; and a grandson, Gabriel Marsh.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Section).
Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Assembly of God, 15 Many Lane, Sperryville, VA 22740.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.