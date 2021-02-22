Darlene Faye Thomasson, 64 of Bealeton, VA passed away on February 16, 2021 at INOVA Alexandria Hospital. She was born on August 28, 1956 in Washington, D.C. to Betty and James Russell Evans, one of three children.
Darlene leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, William Akers Thomasson; children, William Thomasson and Michelle Thomasson; siblings, Russell Evans and Nina Adams; and grandchildren, Michelle “Missy” Compton, Gabriel Compton, Jessica Thomasson and Jamie Thomasson.
A public visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
