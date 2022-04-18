Darlene F. Hall, 74 of Lebanon, VA went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on May 14,1947 in Warrenton, VA to the late Cecil C. Heflin and Anna F. Heflin. She faithfully attended Bethel Baptist Church, Lebanon, VA and was a Godly mother, grandmother and a prayer warrior. Darlene retired from Knakal’s Bakery in Culpeper, VA where she loved to bake and cook for everyone. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for whom she prayed everyday.
She is survived by her companion and best friend, Junior Clatterbuck; her children, Robert (Maryann) Hall, Glenn Hall, Christina (George) Clatterbuck of Culpeper, Rachel (Ray) Miller of Missouri, Sarah (Tommy) Yowell of Culpeper; stepson, Ricky (Tammy) Clatterbuck of Levanon, VA and stepdaughter, Barbara Wince of Orange, VA; a sister, Helen Kinsey, Lynchburg, VA; a brother, the Rev. Willie (Carol) Heflin of Calgary Alberta, Canada; 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and many special friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 20 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 21 at 1:00 PM at Broad Run Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton.
Memorial contributions maybe made to Bethel Baptist Church, Lebanon, VA or to Broad Run Baptist Church, 5143 Broad Run Church Rd., Warrenton, VA 20187.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Matthew Harris, George Clatterbuck, II, SPC Kody Pasteur, SGT Thomas Yowell, Jr., Bryan Clatterbuck and CPL. Zachary Clatterbuck. Honorary pallbearers will be GST Jason Kinsey, Joseph Dean, Colby Yowell, Matthew Clatterbuck, Jonathan Hall and Justin Hall.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
