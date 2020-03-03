Danny Ray Taylor of Madison, Va. passed away on February 28, 2020 at UVA Hospital. He was born on February 13, 1941 in Princeton, West Virginia to the late Louise Dobbins and Ray Hardy Taylor.
He graduated from Princeton High School in 1959 and eventually moved to Washington, D. C. to work. Danny worked at many federal agencies ending his career at FDIC.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marty Wallace Taylor, along with his sons, Christopher and wife DeAnna of Marshall, Va., Mark of Middletown, Va., and D. Scott and wife Jennifer of Middletown, Va. Danny also leaves five grandchildren, Seth, Jordan, Rachel, Benjamin, and Charlotte along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and long -time family friend, Ronald L. Bowers of Warrenton, Va. Danny’s ashes will be interred in WVa. at a later date. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Etlan United Methodist Church.
Donations may be given in Danny’s memory to the charity of your choice .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.