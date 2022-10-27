Daniel William Morgan, 71, formerly of Catlett, Virginia, passed away October 16, 2022 in Rushville, Illinois. Born July 28th, 1951, Dan was the son of Frances William and Ann Marie Hall Morgan. Dan grew up in Falls Church, Virginia with 10 siblings. Dan is survived by beloved spouse Diana Faubion Morgan and children Melissa Morgan (David), Jesse (Casey) Morgan, grandson Liam Morgan, 8 siblings and numerous adored nieces and nephews, all of whom brought him brought much joy.
During his career as a Master Automotive Technician, Dan mentored many mechanics and earned multiple awards and certifications while working for many automotive groups including the Koons and Country Chevrolet organizations and Fauquier County Fleet Maintenance. He retired in 2018.
With great care, he and family renovated a pre-civil war era log house on a small farm near Bristersburg, Virginia, in which they lived for over 40 years. In 2020, Dan and his wife moved to Illinois so they could be closer to their grandson, whose parents operate Osmer’s Towing in Beardstown.
Danny had a passion for helping others in any way he could. He would go the extra mile to make sure others had what they needed. Dan had a playful demeanor bringing many laughs and smiles to all he met. He delighted in sharing his love of the outdoors and led many walks across the fields in an activity called by all the family, “Looking at Stuff with Danny Morgan.” Most of all being “Grandpa” was his favorite past time and thought his grandson was the best thing since sliced bread. His family will always cherish the time they had with him.
A celebration of life will he held at a later date. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Danny by planting a tree through his tribute wall on his obituary page at Colwell Memorial Home, or by donating to the family for the education of Grandson Liam, checks payable to Diana Morgan, c/o Colwell Memorial Home, 515 S. State Street, Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.
