Daniel Willard “Dan” Swift, 80, passed away at Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton, Virginia on Friday, September 18.
The son of Howard and Jessella Swift, he was born May 28, 1940 in Long Beach, CA. He was known for his devout faith, love of family and for always being willing to help others.
A graduate of Shattuck St. Mary’s School in Faribault, MN, Dan went on to obtain a degree in history from the University of California at Berkeley in 1963. In 1964 he joined the Navy, serving aboard the USS Turner Joy and was honorably discharged in 1969.
In 1970 he graduated from Seminary, Nashotah House in Nashotah, Wisconsin and was ordained as a priest of the Episcopal Church in the Diocese of Los Angeles at All Saint’s Church, Pasadena, California. From 1970 to 1974 he served in California, first as a Curate at All Saints in Long Beach and then as Locum Tenens at Trinity Church in Santa Barbara.
Later he served in the Monk Society of St. John Evangelist in Cambridge, MA, as Curate at Trinity Church in Santa Barbara, CA and in Christian Education at Church of St. Matthew in San Mateo, CA until 1985.
In later years he moved to Warrenton to be near his sister, Sally Hodgkin. In his retirement he corresponded with prison inmates, sending spiritual support and passages from the Bible. He is survived by his sister, Mrs. J.O. Hodgkin III and his nieces & nephew, Carter Hodgkin, Harriet Hodgkin, Jamie Beach, Connie Benson, James Hodgkin and Sarah Sudduth.
With today’s circumstances, the family will have a small, private memorial service. Condolences may be offered at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
