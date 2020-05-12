A mix of clouds and sun. High 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Daniel Rayfield Bailey, 95, of Warrenton, VA, passed May 8, 2020.
A private visitation was held at Joynes Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
